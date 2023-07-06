WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen Superior Court documents show a New Haven man charged with raping a 16-year-old girl in 2022 entered a plea deal Thursday that would dismiss a felony rape count levied against him.

Justin Erdly pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a Level 6 felony, and criminal confinement with injury, a Level 5 felony.

Between July 7 and 8 of 2022, the 32-year-old Erdly allegedly forced the teen- who was at a friend’s house- to touch him inappropriately. He then performed a sex act on her and continued forcing her to touch him until he fell asleep, Allen Superior Court documents said.

The victim then ran out of the house and called 911. She later told investigators Erdly sent texts to her that read, according to court documents, “We friends now lol” and “right lol?” and “U awake haha.”

The plea deal calls for Erdly to be sentenced to seven years, with two of those years suspended. Erdly will be on probation for two years after his sentence is served. Allen County prosecutors object in the deal to Erdly serving any executed portion of his time in Allen County Community Corrections or any other placement alternative outside of prison.

If the deal is accepted by a judge, the Level 3 felony rape charge will be dismissed.

Erdly’s sentencing is set for August 4.