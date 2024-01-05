FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman accused of playing a role along with others in two 2016 cold case killings will likely avoid murder convictions after pleading guilty to lesser charges Friday.

Priya L. Whitt, 40, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court to two Level 5 felony counts of assisting a criminal in connection to the killings of 30-year-olds Jaime Lynn Klein and Anton Javon Moore – a couple whose bodies were found miles apart but were likely killed at roughly the same time.

As part of a plea agreement, Allen County prosecutors will recommend two murder counts levied against Whitt be dropped at her sentencing, which is scheduled for later this month. Whitt faces 2 to 12 years in prison if a judge accepts the deal at her sentencing later this month.

Two other men are facing murder charges connected to the killings of Moore and Klein, and one faces a trial later this month.

The bodies of Klein and Moore were discovered after a man driving a red pickup saw Klein’s daughter walking along busy State Road 930 in New Haven one morning in October 2016. The man picked the girl up, drove her back to Klein’s home and promptly called police after finding what was inside.

Jaime Klein was stabbed to death in 2016.

Blood covered the kitchen floor where investigators found Klein, who had been stabbed to death with a utility knife, according to Allen Superior Court documents. The Allen County Coroner later ruled her death New Haven’s first homicide in roughly 20 years at the time.

Minutes later in Fort Wayne, a man walking his dog found the body of Klein’s boyfriend, Anton Moore, in a ditch off Fairfield Avenue. The coroner ruled Moore’s death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to his head, court documents said.

While it would take seven years to charge anyone in the killings, investigators quickly zeroed in on a man later identified as 37-year-old Reginald Gant, described in court documents as Moore’s childhood friend who might have been jealous of his relationship with Klein.

Investigators also found that Gant had ties to Whitt and a man later identified as 40-year-old Gregory Robinson.

Gant and Robinson, along with Whitt, were all charged with two counts of murder earlier this year in the killings.

Priya Whitt

According to court documents, witnesses who spoke to investigators at the time and key witnesses who came forward last August provided information that allowed them to put together the pieces that led to the killings and the charges against Gant, Robinson and Whitt.

According to court documents, Klein and Moore went to breakfast together the day before the discovery of their bodies. Later, a witness saw Moore comforting a distraught Klein by rubbing her shoulders and assuring her everything would be all right.

A day after the discovery of the killings, Fort Wayne police were called to a suspicious car fire. A 2005 Hyundai Sonata belonging to Priya Whitt was found torched in an undisclosed part of the city.

Whitt told police at the time the car had broken down in the Foster Park area and that people other than her had access to the vehicle – including Gant, court documents said.

A few months after the killings, an Indiana State Trooper found that DNA mixed with Klein’s on the floor of her kitchen that belonged to an unidentified male, court documents said. In January 2017, investigators were able to match this DNA to that of Gant, whose DNA had been entered into a database typically used to store DNA samples from people convicted of felonies.

To be sure the DNA matched Gant, investigators took a swab of DNA from him in person in May, 2017.

Those samples also matched what was found at Klein’s home.

Left: The Fairfield Avenue ditch where investigators found the body of Anton Moore. Right: The New Haven home of Jaime Klein where someone stabbed her to death.

No charges came about, though, and outside of police using cell phone pings to find that Gant was in the area of Klein’s home at some point the night the two were believed to have been killed, the case led nowhere.

One of the witnesses who came forward this past August, though, talked about interacting with Whitt just after the killings.

Whitt went to this witness’s house and “was not acting right,” court documents said. At some point, Whitt took a phone call and after the call she told the witness that “they were going to kill her.”

Whitt then launched into the story of the killings, this witness said in court documents.

“They did it right in front of me,” the witness remembered Whitt saying.

Whitt, Robinson, Moore and Gant were in Whitt’s car driving around either the late hours of Oct. 18 or the early morning hours of Oct. 19, 2016.

With Whitt behind the wheel, Moore sat in the front passenger seat while Robinson sat behind Whitt in the backseat while Gant took the passenger-side rear seat, according to court documents.

Gant is accused of shooting Moore in the head during that drive, according to court documents.

The trio then drove to a home where they dumped Moore’s body out of the car and into a garage before driving to Klein’s home in New Haven, court documents said.

There, Robinson and Gant are accused of stabbing Klein to death, breaking a knife blade off inside her, court documents said.

At some point, they’re accused of retrieving Moore’s body from the garage before dumping it off Fairfield Avenue. They’re then accused of torching the car, and Robinson and Gant are accused of heading to Chicago for a time in the aftermath.

Robinson is currently being held in Allen County Jail without bond and is awaiting a Jan. 16 trial. As part of her plea deal with prosecutors, Whitt has agreed to testify at this trial, as well as any future proceedings against Gant.

A warrant for Gant’s arrest was issued in late September.

He has yet to be arrested.