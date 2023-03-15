FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman accused of shooting her girlfriend two separate times in the span of a year will likely receive 16 years in prison as part of a plea agreement she’s made with Allen County prosecutors.

Geria Hogan, 31, pleaded guilty to one Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery Tuesday in Allen Superior Court. Per the plea agreement, she’ll be sentenced to 16 years in prison if a judge accepts the deal next month.

Initially, she had been charged with a slew of other counts, including attempted murder.

This past summer, Hogan had been accused of breaking into her girlfriend’s home and shooting her multiple times in the legs.

In that incident, which happened July 16, Hogan and her girlfriend of three years became embroiled in an argument as they were sitting in a vehicle, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Geria Hogan

Hogan’s girlfriend asked to be taken home, and once at the apartment where the woman lived asked Hogan to gather her things and leave, court documents said.

But Hogan soon came back and began pounding on the door, her girlfriend told Fort Wayne police detectives in court documents. The woman ignored the noise and hid in a bathtub until the pounding stopped.

When the woman checked to see if Hogan had left, she found Hogan in her bedroom. Hogan apparently gained access to the room through a window, according to court documents.

The woman yelled at Hogan to get out, she said in court documents, and that’s when Hogan pointed a handgun at her and fired.

The woman said she was shot in one leg and fell to the ground. Then she was shot in the other leg, she told a detective. Another round grazed her backside, she later said in court documents. Hogan is also accused of grabbing the woman’s phone and fleeing the scene, leaving the woman with no way to call for help.

Once the woman was able to get to her feet, she dragged herself out of her apartment and had someone else call for help, court documents said. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She told officers her pain at the time of the shooting was a 20 on a 1 to 10 scale.

According to court records, Hogan is accused of shooting the woman back in June 2021.

In that case, Allen County Prosecutors charged her with felony counts of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

As part of her plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the attempted murder charge against Hogan as well as a Level 2 felony count of burglary with a deadly weapon and a sentencing enhancement charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

They also agreed to drop all charges in the 2021 shooting, according to court records.

Hogan is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14, where an Allen Superior judge can either accept or reject the plea deal.