***WARNING: The following story contains graphic content***

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman once connected to a man who told investigators the couple would involve children in their sex acts pleaded guilty to two felonies Monday.

Dustin Cornett and Jennifer Knowles (Allen County Jail)

Jennifer K. Knowles pleaded guilty to a felony count of performing a sex act in front of a minor and a felony count of possession of methamphetamine as part of a deal she accepted from Allen County prosecutors.

The deal calls for her to serve no prison time but be put on probation for four years, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Prosecutors also agreed to drop a felony count of neglect of a dependent at Knowles’ sentencing, which is scheduled for a later date.

Knowles had once been involved with 44-year-old Donald D. Cornett, aka Dusty Cornett, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence for child molesting.

Cornett called himself a “serial pedophile” in a letter he sent from Allen County Jail and claimed to have molested multiple children in at least three states.

During an interview with Fort Wayne police, Cornett claimed he met the 37-year-old Knowles through the use of amphetamines and the two became a couple. Eventually, the couple’s drug use led to them involving children in sex acts, according to court documents.

Cornett told investigators Knowles would give at least one of the children involved drugs – mainly methamphetamine – and watch him perform sex acts with the child. Knowles would do this in hopes the drug would cause the child to be diagnosed with autism so the couple could get more money from the state, Cornett told investigators in court documents.

Investigators eventually found multiple sex videos involving the couple and children on multiple electronic devices, court documents said.

The FBI has been notified of Cornett’s claims of multiple molesting victims in multiple states, but no further charges have been filed against him as of yet.