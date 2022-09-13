FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City Council has been looking at a way to slowly increase the inevitable rates consumers will be paying for solid waste disposal.

The idea is to use the American Rescue Plan Act funds to offset an upcoming rate hike now that the city has switched to a more expensive service with GFL.

Councilman Russ Jehl has taken a hard stance that the rate payer needs to come out on top on whatever decision council makes.

His plan calls for taking some of the ARPA funds the city has at its disposal to negate the incoming $2.80 difference between what Red River charges the city per household and what GFL Environmental will charge the city per household.

The solid waste department stands in opposition to Jehl, but at the council meeting Tuesday night, a third plan of action appeared.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers introduced a resolution to the bill that solid waste had put on the table.

That original bill stated the trash fee would go up to $15.60 starting July 1, 2023. The rate would go up again to $18.60 on Jan. 1, 2024.

Chambers is in favor of raising the rate up to it’s full amount in six months time and putting ARPA funds into city programs to help local business.

“I just want to remind the council that the ARPA dollars were to be used for investing into projects and programs,” Chambers said.

“That short period of time, taking away six months we would save $3.5 million dollars in ARPA dollar.”

Ultimately, council was not on her side and not only voted down her amendment 7-2, but also voted to postpone discussions on how to handle the rate increase for two weeks.

Two weeks too long in Chambers’ opinion.

She’s worried about the rate increasing even further due to a rise in the consumer price index.

“We’re playing Russian Roulette. We’re setting up our constituents for the possibility of an even greater increase,” she said.

“I think we’re playing Russian Roulette here with our constituents dollars.”