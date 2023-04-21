RICHMOND, Ind. (WANE) Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal are hoping former employees of a warehouse in Richmond that caught fire earlier this month can provide clues as to how the fire might have started.

The My Way Trading building caught fire on April 11 and burned for several days, forcing the evacuation for many residents in Richmond. The 14-acre warehouse facility stored chipped, shredded and bulk plastics.

Air Quality tests revealed asbestos in some of the debris, which was found several miles away from the site, including in parts of Ohio. No cause of the fire has been determined yet.

Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking for former or recent employees of the facility to contact them as they investigate the cause and origin of the fire. This painstaking process could take several weeks as crews continue to put out hot spots and search through the rubble.

Recent or former employees of the May Way Trading Warehouse are asked to contact Investigator Ross Keasling at 317-509-0381 or by email at rkeasling@dhs.in.gov.