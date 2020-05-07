Plans for fifth COVID-19 impact forum

The following release is from the City of Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne UNITED in partnership with City Life will host their fifth virtual forum on Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. This week the panel will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on parents, family relationships and spouses.

Click here to view the forum in real time or after the live event.

The following guests are scheduled to participate: Dr. Tony GiaQuinta, Pediatrician; Sara GiaQuinta, VP of Community Health, Parkview; Pastor Chris Freeman, City Church and Janell and Aaron Lane, Courageous Healing, Inc.

Fort Wayne UNITED is a Mayoral initiative that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper, under one umbrella. It is designed to answer the call to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys. By bringing together a group of passionate and committed leaders, the initiative will educate, inform and engage the community in an effort to make positive change one neighborhood at a time.

Fort Wayne UNITED’s vision is for every black male in Fort Wayne to be respected and valued with an opportunity to reach their full potential. The mission is to advocate for and implement policies, practices and procedures to ensure equity and opportunity for black fathers, brothers and sons at home, work, school, and the community through collaborative efforts.