Planned Parenthood returns to Fort Wayne with new clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Planned Parenthood is coming back to Fort Wayne.

More than a year after Planned Parenthood closed its location at 3914 W. Jefferson Blvd. due to what company officials called “intimidation and harassment of patients, providers, and supporters,” WANE 15 has learned the health center plans to open a new location at 2930 Lake Ave. Planned Parenthood’s website says the new location will open Friday at 9 a.m.

After the West Jefferson Boulevard location closed in June 2018, Planned Parenthood officials said they had been looking for a new location because the lease was on a month-to-month basis. Administrators said then they had been looking to find a different building but were not having luck given the controversial nature of Planned Parenthood.

They’ve apparently found a new building. The new location is near Parkview’s Randallia campus and other medical offices.

Last month, Planned Parenthood said it would withdraw from the federal program known as Title X, which provides health services including birth control to low-income women across the country, rather than comply with a new Trump administration rule that blocks federally funded clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.