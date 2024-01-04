NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven is launching a Planet Fitness, the fourth in the Fort Wayne market.

Known for its Judgement Free Zones, Planet Fitness is expanding in Northeast Indiana. The new 18,300-square-foot club offers low prices, free fitness training with membership and more.

It is now open and located at 701 Lincoln Hwy W #709, New Haven, IN 46774.

Through January 12th, new members can join for $0.24 down and $10 a month with no commitment. Interested individuals can come for a tour and sign up in person, online or via the Planet Fitness app.

According to the release, the new features include …

77 state-of-the-art pieces of cardio equipment

Expansive strength and free weight equipment

FREE fitness training through the pe @ pf® program

Dedicated stretching and abs area

Training area equipped with the PF 30-Minute Express Circuit, PF SYNRGY 360 Functional Training System including TRX equipment, kettlebells and much more

Free WiFi

Private locker rooms, changing areas, day lockers and modern showers

Private Black Card® Spa for PF Black Card® members

5 salon grade tanning beds

2 HydroMassage Lounges, 1 HydroMassage Bed & 2 Elite massage chairs

1 Wellness Pod

Planet Fitness clubs owned and operated by Impact Fitness in Northern Indiana are located in Mishawaka, South Bend, Elkhart, Goshen, Ft. Wayne (four locations), Michigan City, and Plymouth, along with seven that opened in the past two years in Huntington, Warsaw, Auburn, La Porte, South Bend (South), Columbia City, and New Haven.