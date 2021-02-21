Plane lands safely in Michigan after landing gear fails

MASON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane landed safely at a Lansing-area airport after its landing gear failed to deploy.

A 60-year-old Lansing man who was the plane’s only occupant was not injured when the Piper Twin Comanche dual prop plane landed on its belly Saturday afternoon at the Mason Jewett Airport.

The plane sustained damage to its underside and both of its props in the landing. Capt. Greg Harris of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot called authorities after making the landing and told deputies the landing gear had failed to deploy.