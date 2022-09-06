This building at Rothman and Maplecrest roads is expected to come down to make way for veterinary clinic and PetSuites.

Will there be an in-ground, bone-shaped swimming pool?

PetSuites, a U.S. based company offering pet boarding, daycare, grooming and training, is planning to open a facility at the corner of Rothman and Maplecrest roads on the city’s northeast side, according to local planning documents.

The 3.6 acre property will likely be the new headquarters for the St. Joe Center Veterinary Hospital, currently located a few blocks away at 6358 St. Joe Center Rd.

A spokeswoman for the pet hospital said Tuesday she couldn’t comment on the plans filed this month with the Plan Commission.

PetSuites, founded in 2008, operates more than 100 pet resorts in the U.S., 40 of them called PetSuites, according to information filed with the plan commission. The St. Joe Center Veterinary Hospital is part of the NVA network, or NVA RE, LLC, based in Agoura Hills California, the company that operates PetSuites.

The plan is that PetSuites and the veterinary hospital will “co-locate” on the site. The building that exists on the property is slated for demolition and the company “will work with Rozier Development Group on the design and construction of two freestanding buildings – one for the clinic and one for PetSuites,” the application states.

Preliminary plans were filed asking to rezone the property from C1 to C2, both commercial designations. C1 would allow for a general practice veterinary facility or clinic, but PetSuites will offer a pet resort that includes outdoor play areas.

“The new clinic facilities will allow for relocation of the existing St. Joe Center Veterinary Hospital that has long served the community in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas, while PetSuites will offer much-needed pet boarding and daycare services that are in high demand,” the application states.

The applicants are submitting an application to the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals for a special use permit to allow the outdoor play areas for pets and “to permit this outdoor use in conjunction with the kennel/daycare, a permitted primary use.”

The two facilities will sit across Maplecrest Road from considerable commercial development including a shopping center. To the north, south and east, the application states there’s a mixture of 2-family residential and multi-family residential zoning.

The applicants believe the PetSuites project will be a buffer between the residential areas and the intersection of Rothman and Maplecrest roads. Petsuites is operated by National Veterinary Associates Inc., which was founded in 1996 on the belief that “best animal medicine is practiced when local veterinarians craft their own medical approach by maintaining the local team and culture,” the application states.

The nearest PetSuites is in Indianapolis. On its website it says it offers “spacious indoor and outdoor yards, multiple play structures and yards for all sized dogs with enough room to zoom for all energy levels, raised beds for those that need a break from playing, ample water bowls, overhangs to provide shade and an in-ground, bone shaped swimming pool.”

Rates are $26 for a single day, $18 for a half day, $24 a day in a 10-day pack and $22 a day for a 20-day pack. Boarding runs at $32 for a single day, $30 a day for a 10-day pack and $28 a day for a 20-day pack.

A cat condo for a day costs $20. Hours run from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.