ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Luxury garages are coming to Huntertown.

The Allen County Plan Commission on Thursday unanimously voted to allow an Arizona-based company’s bid to bring up to 140 self-storage garages for people to show off luxury cars or boats in a “Man Cave/She Shed” atmosphere at a fork between Indiana 3 and Lima Road.

Previously, there were concerns from Huntertown officials about how the garages, to be built by BD DevCo, LLC, would blend into the surroundings, plan commission members said during Thursday’s meeting.

Last week, Huntertown officials asked the plan commission to delay a vote on rezoning the 16 acres proposed for the garages. Differences between town officials and the company seemed to have been cleared up, however, and the plan commission okayed rezoning the property to allow for the garages.

Owners or those who lease the luxury garages will be able “to conduct business of personal or commercial nature inside the facility so long as business is not open to the general public unless the facility as a whole is conducting a community event that is open to the public and conducted during normal business hours.”

Such events could include, but not limited to, car shows, boat shows, RV shows, club events and church events.