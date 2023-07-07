FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Since Huntington’s popular Pizza Junction Cafe caught fire last summer, the city has been limited to just a few options.

“You know, it was just Pizza Hut or Domino’s there for a while,” one delivery driver told WANE 15.

On Thursday night, when the restaurant turned on its pizza ovens for the first time since the fire, what was supposed to be a quiet opening turned into a madhouse.

“Last night, we ran out of dough at about 8 p.m., which was a little unexpected,” said co-owner Austen Dettling.

Dettling pointed out that on Facebook, it still says Pizza Junction Cafe is closed, so they thought they would have a “fighting chance” at not being so busy from day one, and he was sorely mistaken.

“We told some people thinking it’s going to grow organically and it did,” Dettling said.

WANE 15 came to see the refurbished location to find a nearly full parking lot, with many people waiting in their cars for their orders to finish.

Others were inside the newly fixed building, chomping at the bit to get some breadsticks and pizza.

“We are very excited because we get to have breadsticks,” said Kriston Hosler, one of many customers waiting during Friday’s lunch rush. “Last night, we couldn’t get through, and today I called several times and we thought we won the lottery when they picked up.”

“We all love Pizza Junction, and when it burned everybody was crazy like, ‘c’mon hurry up and open back up,” said Teri Beaty.

And for those in line, the wait was worth it for a slice of what they were dearly missing for almost a year.

“It’s been like 30 minutes for my pizza, and it’s been busy in here,” Beaty said.

The staff said the quick turnaround was due to great contractors and the commitment of both owners, brothers Austen and Grahm Dettling.

Pizza enjoyers may not have to wait any longer for their favorite Huntington pies, but the full experience of Pizza Junction Cafe is still on the way.

The dining area may not be open for another month, meaning delivery and pickup are the only options right now, and the menu is currently limited to just pizza and breadsticks.