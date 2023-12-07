FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As media coverage continues and some Indiana lawmakers press for answers, leaders with Pierceton Woods vowed to continue to help kids as they have for 55 years.

The residential group home for young men came under fire in an investigation by the Indianapolis Star and Pro Publica, which alleged an “assembly line” of abuse and a lack of accountability, which Pierceton Woods strongly denied.

“If anything, we have a history of over-reporting,” said Curtis Smith, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Lasting Change, a faith-based group that offers mental health services to the public and on referral to clients from the Indiana Department of Childhood Services (DCS).

The Indy Star reported Lasting Change received about $250 million from DCS since fiscal year 2017.

Now, at least one lawmaker would like to see additional oversight, at a minimum.

State Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn (D-32) of Fishers told WANE 15 that allegations of abuse should be taken seriously, that DCS should be empowered to do their job more expeditiously and contractors need to be reminded of the law.

“We need to explicitly state that we require all DCS contractors to report any suspicion of abuse, neglect, inappropriate relationship between a patient and their provider,” she said.

Smith said they have reported everything that has happened on their campus and they have a strong relationship with DCS.

“They continue to bring us youth to serve. We continue to have a contract with them. And we continue to serve the youth that they are bringing to us.”

Smith started to suggest that politics might also be a factor in the reporting. Lasting Change CEO Tim Smith is running for the Republican nomination to replace Jim Banks in Indiana’s third-district Congressional seat.

“There might be some political agendas at work,” he began, “but that’s not for us to step into. That would be a question somebody else would have to answer.”

Garcia Wilburn shot that notion down.

“I’m not going to play into those culture wars,” she said. “My faith demands that I care for the most vulnerable. So I think it’s time [Pierceton Woods] admit when [they’re] wrong, and work together to make the necessary changes in order to protect the vulnerable.”

While Garcia Wilburn was confident she has support in the statehouse to hold bad actors accountable, she was less certain what that would look like.

The rules and restrictions of the 2024 short session could make a quick legislative fix more difficult.