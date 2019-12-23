Pierceton PD seeking public’s help to find robbery suspect

The suspect of an armed robbery at the Lake City Bank in Pierceton, Dec. 23.

PIERCETON, Ind. (WANE) – The Pierceton Police Department is asking for your help to find an armed robbery suspect.

It happened at the Lake City Bank in Pierceton just before 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23.

According to a release from Crime Stoppers, a male suspect came into the bank showing a handgun and ordered employees to get on the ground.

Surveillance video from the bank shows the suspect wearing a cream-colored South Pole hooded sweatshirt with brown elbow patches, blue jeans, blue gloves with white tips and a blue bandanna covering his face.

Teller image of suspect in Pierceton Lake City Bank armed robbery, Dec. 23.

Police say the suspect placed the money in a red drawstring bag with white lettering and ran from the scene.

If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.