DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The driver and passenger of an SUV were hospitalized following a crash this past weekend in DeKalb County.

On Saturday, an SUV and a pickup both tried to pass a slower moving vehicle going north on SR 327. The pickup touched the SUV during the pass, causing it to roll over multiple times before coming to a rest in a field according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries to his hand, while a passenger suffered head injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for their injuries. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.