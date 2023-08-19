Americans are expected to eat 1.45 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday. (Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Get your tastebuds ready for Wings Beer and BBQ Fest!

Happening on August 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Headwaters Park.

Beer sampling will be at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Wristbands for the sampling are available. With pricing at $5 for two samples and $15 for all four.

Several different beer selections will be available for sampling between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for 21+ attending patrons.

Over 10 different food vendors will be in attendance including; Ziffles, One Love, Smoke Haus, Ivy’s Jerk Joint, Brooks BBQ, Yard Bones BBQ, and more

Live music, a full bar, and activities will be until 7:00 p.m. Children are more than welcome to attend this event.

Attendees will receive 1 ticket at the gate to help vote for their favorite wings.