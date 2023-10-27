FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nurses at Parkview North are finding creative ways to bring joy and a sense of normalcy- even if temporarily- to families with babies staying in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Newborns are dressed up and ready for Halloween in the NICU. Take a look at some adorable costumes on these even more adorable babies:

Parkview NICU babies dress up in costume for Halloween (Parkview Health)

“The creative team in our NICU is at it again!” Parkview said in a Facebook post Friday. “These precious little pumpkins are scary-cute dressed for Halloween. What a treat!”

Abigail Deter, a registered nurse in the NICU, said Parkview staff started working with families a few years ago to dress up the babies and take pictures of them during different holidays.

“It really started as a project to allow the families to create some memories here while they’re in the NICU, especially over the big holidays when they feel like they might be missing out at home,” Deter said.

Along with the nurses taking care of babies in the NICU daily, the unit is staffed with doctors, physical therapists and occupational therapists. According to the website, Parkview Women’s and Children’s Hospital is the only hospital in the region with neonatologists on staff 24/7.

“So many of the babies we get to know so well, so it’s fun to be able to enjoy our holidays with them, too,” Deter said. “Even if we’re away from our own families, it feels like a second family here.”