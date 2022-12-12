ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With Huntertown seemingly growing by the day, the city and Perry Township have been working on a second fire station to accommodate the growing area.

The Huntertown Fire Department (HFD) provided an update on its Facebook page about the new station, which will be located at the 14000 block of Tonkel Road.

The new fire station will be at the eastern edge of Perry Township and just a few miles west of Leo-Cedarville.

According to the Facebook post, the HFD receives around 900 calls from that area annually, and the new station should help improve response times in the eastern portion of Perry Township.

The HFD also anticipates the new station will be able to assist neighboring fire departments as well.