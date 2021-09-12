Photos: Dignified transfer of Corporal Humberto Sanchez

GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, Ind. (WANE) – The body of Corporal Humberto Sanchez was transferred to his family today.

Marines from Communication Company, Detachment 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 45 at Grissom performed the dignified transfer from the arriving aircraft to the awaiting hearse where he was transported to a Logansport Indiana funeral home.

The dignified transfer is not a ceremony; rather, it is a solemn movement of the transfer case by a carry team composed of military personnel from the fallen member’s respective service. A dignified transfer is conducted for every U.S. military member who dies in the theater of operation while in the service of their country. A senior ranking officer of the fallen member’s service presides over each dignified transfer.