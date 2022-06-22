Homestead High School senior Caleb Swanigan (50) slam dunks the ball during the second half of the Class 4A boys’ basketball state finals, Saturday, March…
Homestead High School senior Caleb Swanigan (50) slam dunks the ball during the second half of the Class 4A boys’ basketball state finals, Saturday, March 28, 2015 in Indianapolis. Homestead High School won in overtime 91-90. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Homestead High School senior Caleb Swanigan (50) slam dunks the ball during the second half of the Class 4A boys’ basketball state finals, Saturday, March…
Homestead High School senior Caleb Swanigan (50) slam dunks the ball during the second half of the Class 4A boys’ basketball state finals, Saturday, March 28, 2015 in Indianapolis. Homestead High School won in overtime 91-90. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Posted:
Updated:
SHARE
Former Homestead and Purdue star Caleb Swanigan who was a first round pick of the NBA Portland Trailblazers has died at the age of 25.
Here are photos from the Associated Press of his playing days in high school, college and the NBA.