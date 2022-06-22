Former Homestead and Purdue star Caleb Swanigan who was a first round pick of the NBA Portland Trailblazers has died at the age of 25.

Here are photos from the Associated Press of his playing days in high school, college and the NBA.

  • Portland Trail Blazers forward Caleb Swanigan, left, fouls Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
  • In this photo taken Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 is Sacramento Kings NBA basketball player, forward Caleb Swanigan, at the Kings media day in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • The shoes of Portland Trail Blazers’ Caleb Swanigan are seen with the number 24 written on honoring Kobe Bryant, during the second half the Blazers’ NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
  • Portland Trail Blazers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 127-99. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, right, fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) as Trail Blazers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) blocks Huerter’s shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
  • Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans (12) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan talks with reporters after workout with Sacramento Kings basketball team, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Swanigan is one of six players who participated in Wednesday’s pre-draft workout. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Portland Trail Blazers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) sits on the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. TheTrail Blazers beat the Pacers 114-96. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Caleb Swanigan of the Portland Trail Blazers poses for a photo during media day in Portland, Ore., Monday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
  • Michigan State fans try to distract Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan (50) as he shoots a free throw during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. Purdue won 84-73. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
  • Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan, right, and Vince Edwards greet fans after Purdue defeated Indiana 86-75 in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) defends Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Evansville Reitz’s Dru Smith (12) drives the ball hard to the basket through the defense of Homestead’s Dana Batt (54), left, and Caleb Swanigan (50) during the second half of the Class 4A boys’ basketball state finals Saturday, March 28, 2015 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
  • Homestead High School senior Caleb Swanigan (50) slam dunks the ball during the second half of the Class 4A boys’ basketball state finals, Saturday, March 28, 2015 in Indianapolis. Homestead High School won in overtime 91-90. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)