FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another animal at the shelter has found a home, thanks to an officer with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.

Officer Jodi Baird adopted a Chinese goose this week, FWACC announced on Facebook.

It is our life goal to be as happy as Officer Baird is with this Chinese goose she rescued. We help ALL animals here at FWACC…even the unconventional ones. This sweet goose was a favorite around here and is now happily living on a farm since she is a domestic “pet” goose and no owner came to claim her. Thank you Officer Baird for your kind heart! Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Facebook post

Baird, an animal lover who has served the community through FWACC for more than 17 years, was also featured on Positively Fort Wayne last year during Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week.