FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The “godfather of shock” picked up a souvenir of Fort Wayne ahead of a performance in the city Tuesday.

Vintage Treasures Antique Mall on Facebook: Look who came into Vintage Treasures today?!?! If you don’t recognize him, it is Alice Cooper. He and his wife Sheryl, came into day and shopped our little store. Take a look at the cool 1840’s sword he is holding. Be looking for it tonight as he plans on using it in the show opener at the Coliseum! Thanks for coming in today Mr Cooper!

Alice Cooper visited Vintage Treasures Antique Mall, according to the store’s Facebook post, and found an 1840s-era sword that is planned to be used in Tuesday night’s show at the Memorial Coliseum.

Cooper is making a stop in the Summit City on the Too Close for Comfort 2023 tour. The stage show features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors.