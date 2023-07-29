FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Calling all car lovers! Don’t miss this evening event.

On Saturday, July 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Phil’s Hobby Shop is hosting its annual Memorial Car Show.

Located on West Jefferson Boulevard, Phil’s Hobby Shop invites all makes and models to join in on the fun!

Phil’s Hobby Shop was founded by Phil and Kathy Gieseksing, lovers of all hobbies. Phil’s has been serving the local Fort Wayne hobbyist community with great customer service since its founding in 1975, a model based on the founder.

The Memorial Car Show is an open house-style event with dash plaques, awards, door prizes, concessions and DJ Fast Eddie playing the tunes. There will also be a plastic model show for cars, trucks, military armor and aircraft, airplanes, and dioramas.