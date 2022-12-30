FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three weeks after musicians with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic started their strike, both the musicians and Philharmonic management are still at odds over contract negotiations.

In fact, a release from Philharmonic management Thursday said certain demands and circumstances have “moved the parties further apart in negotiations.”

Philharmonic management cited three proposals from the union that each reportedly asked for wage and benefits increases that were higher than previous proposals the union made Dec. 12.

On the other hand, the musicians released a statement of their own Thursday claiming Philharmonic management has “filled much of this week’s negotiations with wasted time, smokescreens and misrepresentations.”

“The Philharmonic has not budged from their unjustified demands for cuts to positions in the orchestra, erosion of bargaining rights in the workplace and control of our personal time,” the musicians said in the release.

Philharmonic management said under their current proposal, no current Philharmonic player would lose their core position, but over time, three full-time core member seats would move to a per-service status, and one per-service member seat would move to an “extra” once the current seat holder left or retired.

The proposal did not specify how long it would take for those changes to be implemented.

Philharmonic management also said the latest wage offer consisted of a 33.4% salary increase over three years, which management said would return the orchestra to more than pre-pandemic wages in the contract’s first year.

However, the musicians said the current wage proposal “remains low by any standard.”

The musicians said the next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 4.