FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Council voted in favor of introducing a proposal that would provide funding for Phase 2 of the Pontiac Streetscape Project.

Phase 2 consists of removing and replacing sidewalks and drive approaches; adding new landscaping areas and a trail; and upgrading ADA ramps, storm drains, lighting placements and site furnishings.

City officials finished Phase 1 of the project in October, and the proposed funding for Phase 2, which will renovate the stretch of Pontiac Street from Oliver Street to Anthony Boulevard, would cost over $2.1 million.

Joe Giant, redevelopment administrator for the City of Fort Wayne, said Phase 2 will make the area safer while also making it look more appealing.

“This should not only approve the appearance but [also] improve the safety of the area,” Giant said.

Part of that safety increase is by getting vehicles to slow down by decreasing lane size.

“Typically, when people are driving around they don’t drive based on the speed limit, they drive based on the perception of safety, so when you have very wide lanes, it impels people to drive faster,” Giant said. “When you narrow the lanes down to 10 or 11 feet, it naturally compels people to drive a little bit slower.”

In summation, Giant said that phase 2 of the project is “more of the same” as phase 1.

Construction on Phase 2 will start in early 2024 and is expected to be finished by August 2024, according to city officials.