PFW staff member confirmed to have coronavirus, had “limited contact”

The following is a release from Purdue University Fort Wayne:

FORT WAYNE, Ind.—Purdue University Fort Wayne was notified late Monday afternoon, April 6, by the Allen County Department of Department that a Purdue Fort Wayne staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee lives in Fort Wayne.

Indications are that the individual had only limited contact with anyone on campus. Public health officials conducted an investigation with the staff member to establish relevant personal contacts. Each individual has been contacted to discuss precautions and any additional steps, if necessary.

Students, faculty, and staff are reminded to practice social distancing and adhere to the state’s ongoing stay-at-home directive. Additional information about Purdue Fort Wayne’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found here.