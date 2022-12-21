FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne campus will be closing at noon on Thursday in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions expected across the region, officials have announced.

All on-campus events and activities are also cancelled and because the closure is being enacted just before an already scheduled winter recess, facilities will be locked beginning at noon Thursday through 7 a.m. Jan. 3.

Students, faculty, staff and visitors are urged to exercise extreme caution during this time, officials said in a media release. Non-essential employees are expected to work remotely while essential university personnel should check in with supervisors for additional guidance.

More updates can be found at pfw.edu/emergency or PFW social media channels.