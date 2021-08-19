PFW extending mask mandate to everyone on campus regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After seeing a continued rise in covid-19 cases throughout the area and the country, Purdue Fort Wayne is extending its temporary mask mandate.

All students, staff, faculty, and visitors—regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status—must wear face masks indoors while on campus. It also applies to all external groups holding activities in any university buildings. The university recently launched a new website, PFW Ready, that serves as the hub for its ongoing response to COVID-19.

The original requirement began on August 9. This extension will be reevaluated on Friday, September 3. The University says this will be the only significant change to their plans ahead of the fall 2021 semester, which begins Monday, August 23.