PFW and FWPD searching for missing man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Police Departments are asking for help in searching for a missing 55-year-old man.

Shane Nguyen is described as Asian, 5’6”, 142 lbs with brown eyes and black hair that is balding from the front.

Nguyen was last seen Friday at about 3:00 p.m. exiting the Allen County Memorial Coliseum. The exact clothing he was wearing at the time is unknown. However, he may be wearing glasses and a camouflage baseball hat. He was driving a Black Honda Odyssey when he left the Coliseum (license plate number: VSU544).

Police are also noting that Nguyen has high blood pressure and diabetes and that he had none of his medications with him at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Nguyen’s location is asked to call the Purdue Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 481-6827 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222.