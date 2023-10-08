FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday, October 21 Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control will be hosting its annual spooktacular event Howl-o-Walkoween.

The event, being held at Promenade Park, is to raise funds to help the Humane’s Education Department in order to reach more children in the community and teach them empathy compassion and kindness with it comes to animals. The funds will also go towards the end of animal cruelty and neglect.

This year’s event will be emceed by WANE 15’s own Alyssa Ivanson who will walk participants through the festivities starting with the pet contest. After the pets parade through Promenade Park, attendees and their furry friends will have the option to participate in raffle prizes, pet portraits, food trucks, music and more.

Every year FWACC features one special pet who defied the odds when coming into the shelter. This year the special furry friend is Joey, a 2-year-old brindle pit bull mix who came into the shelter severely underweight, stained in urine and with an arched back. Now Joey lives happily with his adopted family after FWACC helped break him out of his shell and get better.

This year’s event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. To find out more information about the event and register ahead of time head to FWACC’s website.