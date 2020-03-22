Pet owners encouraged not to surrender animals as Allen County SPCA temporarily closes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County SPCA has closed its doors to the public for at least two weeks amid national concerns and recommendations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Felines located offsite at area PetSmart stores will remain available for adoption for as long as the retailer remains open to the public, the shelter said.

Jessica Henry, the shelter’s executive director, provided the following statement:

In these most uncertain of times, we want to ensure the health and safety of our animal care staff by closing our adoption and intake program(s) to the public for at least two weeks. We need our team members to remain able to care for those animals who are dependent on us for their daily needs. While this has been a difficult decision, both the board of directors and I feel it is prudent. The phones will be answered while staff is in the building to respond to questions and the emergency needs of pet owners in our community. We will also distribute pet food to the community as we are able and ask that anyone wishing to donate pet food at this time please consider having products shipped to the shelter at 4914 S. Hanna Street. Jessica Henry/ Executive Director, Allen County SPCA

Monetary donations can be made online via the shelter’s website.

Henry also requests that pet owners not panic or consider surrendering their animals to shelters for any reason at this time as kennels and cages must be reserved for the pets of hospitalized people directly impacted by COVID-19.

“Data suggests that companion animals are not carriers of COVID-19 and should not be surrendered to shelters out of fear,” Henry added.

You can contact the Allen County SPCA on social media or by calling -260-744-0454 or Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control at 260-427-1244.