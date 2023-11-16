PERU, Ind. (WANE) — A Peru, Indiana man now has a few extra dollars in his pocket after winning $588,054 through the Hoosier Lottery’s $5 Lightning Cash Fast Play game.

According to a press release from Hoosier Lottery, Dave Click bought the winning ticket at Peru Village Pantry at 286 W. Main St. and could not believe his eyes.

“Do you really think I won,” Click said to his wife during a phone call.

The Lightning Cash jackpot started at $15,000 and grew to nearly $60,000 before Click bought the winning ticket, according to Hoosier Lottery.

Lightning Cash is one of three Hoosier Lottery games with rolling jackpots — along with $20 Blazing Hot 7s and $10 Extreme Green — where the the jackpot continues to grow with every ticket purchased.