Person with life-threatening injuries in shooting at Villa Capri Apartments

One person was shot in the 1800 blk. of Fox Point Trail on Tuesday.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — One person is critically hurt after a shooting at Villa Capri Apartments.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday to the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail, on a report of shots fired. That’s near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Decatur Road.

Officers arrived at the apartments to find one person had been shot. It’s unclear what happened prior to the shooting.

Police have not provided any information about a suspect. The incident remains under investigation.