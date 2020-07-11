Person shot in the thigh at Fort Wayne biker club

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — One person is in serious condition after being shot in the thigh early Saturday.

Around 5:15 a.m. officers with the FWPD were flagged down by a driver at the intersection of Reed Street and Rudisill Boulevard. Department spokesperson Officer Jason Anthony told WANE 15 the shooting happened at Street Soldiers motorcycle club in the 1400 block of Oxford Street.

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh. They are said to be in serious condition.

No additional details were provided about what led up to the shooting.