INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are responding after a person was shot and killed downtown near Lucas Oil Stadium.

IMPD crews were called around 9:45 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Capitol Avenue, the address for Lucas Oil Stadium, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound outside the stadium near Missouri and South.

IMPD officers initially said the victim’s condition was unknown and later confirmed that the victim had died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 35-year-old Donnie Lee Sanders.

Around 10:40 p.m., the department tweeted that all streets around Lucas Oil Stadium were closed off due to this active investigation. This, IMPD said, included South, Capital, Missouri and Maryland streets.

“Residents and drivers can expect these streets to be blocked off the next several hours as this investigation continues,” the tweet said.

IMPD received information which led them to believe the suspect was still in the Indiana Convention Center, so the Center was placed on lockdown and employees and occupants were told to shelter in place.

Around 11:45 p.m., IMPD tweeted that after reviewing surveillance footages, they found that while the suspect did enter the building, they left the facility and was unable to return inside the building.

The center is no longer on lockdown. Officers will stay on scene for safety and security purposes.

Lucas Oil Stadium and the convention center will reopen for normal operations Tuesday.

The shooting occurred shortly after the Indiana Pacers wrapped up a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a few blocks away from the shooting scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.