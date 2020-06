One seriously injured following crash on Clinton Street Monday night.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was seriously injured in a crash in the 2700 block of North Clinton Street, just north of the intersection with East State Boulevard.

Fort Wayne police responded just before 10:15 Monday night.

Officers at the scene could not say what caused the crash. Several lanes of Clinton were closed while they investigated. The road was back open shortly after 11:45 p.m.