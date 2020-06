Fort Wayne, IN (WANE) — One person is seriously hurt after a reported crash early Friday morning. The crash happened shortly after midnight, on Airport Expressway west of Bluffton Road.

A car, and what appears to be a motorcycle or motorbike, were involved. The car’s windshield was broken. A viewer sent WANE 15 a picture that shows the bike on fire.

Photo courtesy Mickey Barton

Medics took one person to a hospital in serious condition. Police at the scene were unable to provide any details about what happened.