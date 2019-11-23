Two pets rescued in State Boulevard house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire on the northwest side of the city Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of W. State Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the front room of the house.

According to Battalion Chief James McIntosh, the homeowner made it out the home with no serious injuries.

The occupant told firefighters that two pets were still inside. Firefighters were able to locate and rescue both, the fire department said.

Multiple fire engines responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.