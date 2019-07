Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Fort Wayne City Dispatchers said the person was hit at the intersection of Hanna Street and Mc Kee Street. Officers were called to the scene just before 2 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where their injuries were determined to be life-threatening.

No other information about the incident was made available.