Teenager in critical condition following shooting on Euclid Ave

Top Stories

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 15-year-old was critically injured following a shooting in southeast Fort Wayne Wednesday night.

It happened in the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue, just after 7 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene they found the boy unresponsive in an alley between Euclid and Central Drive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives at the scene canvassed the area and interviewed potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss