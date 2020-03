FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is in serious condition after being battered outside a Fort Wayne department store Saturday morning.

At around 10:25 a.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the Walmart on 1710 Apple Glen Blvd. on a report of a battery outside the store.

One person was found by medics to be in serious condition, according to Fort Wayne Dispatch.

No details about what happened were immediately available.

