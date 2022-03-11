FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The governors of both Indiana and Ohio will soon have to make a decision on bills passed in both states related to carrying a gun in public.

In both states, residents would no longer be required to have a permit to carry a firearm in public if the bills are approved. The requirements and background checks to purchase a gun would not change.

In Ohio, the law currently mandates someone who gets a permit to go through training. If the bill is signed into law, training would no longer be required. Indiana doesn’t require training to get a permit as the law is currently stated.

WANE 15 spoke to instructors at Midwest Shooting Center in Fort Wayne who say whether the law passes or not, they believe everyone who gets a gun should learn about how it works and how to be safe with it.

“We definitely would be huge advocates either way for people to get training, general manager of the Fort Wayne store Andrew Kibellus said. “So, we try to be a one-stop-shop: full retail, indoor range and a training department. The number one thing is responsible and safe firearm ownership whether you’re doing that as an individual, you have a family that is in the home where you’re storing your firearm. Accidents can cause just as many problems as crime or misuse of a firearm. So, we always promote safe understanding of the firearm that you purchase.”

Whether you purchase a gun for recreation, hunting, sport, or protection, Kibellus said the danger that can come from them is something people need to know about.

“That’s why we promote from the very beginning a default understanding of the firearm. Especially if people are brand new shooters here at the range. We actually will accommodate them. We accompany them into the range, make sure they understand the form and function of their firearm,” Kibellus said. “That’s the number one thing is safety. From there, you can enjoy your time, but you have to be safe first.”

Governor Mike DeWine has until Tuesday, March 15 to either sign or veto the bill. If he takes no action, it will automatically become a law.

Governor Eric Holcomb will have seven days from the time the bill reaches his desk to make the same choice or simply let it go into law.

As of the time of this report, HB 1296, which includes the no-permit law, had yet to reach Governor Holcomb’s desk.

You can track HB 1296 here once the governor has it.