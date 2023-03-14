FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After 20 years of ownership under Cindy Henry, wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, the Green Frog Inn will soon have new owners.

After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September 2022, Cindy felt ready to hand the bar over to someone else, and not long after the diagnosis, she said the “perfect people” came along.

Cindy said those people, Corey Noble and Stephanie Bonner, will be the ones to carry on the legacy of a bar that has been in Fort Wayne since 1933.

Noble grew up in Fort Wayne before moving to New Jersey for 15 years to run and own bars and is aware of the history behind the Green Frog Inn.

“Even before I had left, Green Frog has always been the tradition [and] the institution that is the Green Frog,” Noble said.

Although Bonner is new to Fort Wayne, she said she has been working is hospitality since she was 16 and brings a lot of experience to the table.

“I don’t doubt any decisions they’ve made,” Cindy said.

The new owners have helped Cindy operate the bar since March 1 and hope to become the official owners by mid-April.