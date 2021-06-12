Pedestrian struck by a semi on 1-465

IDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A man was killed after being struck by a semi tractor-trailer on an I-465 southbound lane Saturday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, around 5:15 a.m., the victim was in the roadway for unknown reasons when the semi struck him. Investigators say no disabled cars were located in the immediate area.

The man was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. His identity is being withheld at this time to allow for notification to family.

The driver of the semi was not injured and is not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The southbound lanes that were closed due to the investigation have since reopened.

Police say they will continue to investigate this incident.