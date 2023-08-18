WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) State Route 2 in Williams County, Ohio was closed for several hours Thursday evening after two vehicles hit a pedestrian in the road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place at around 10:39 p.m. near milepost 14 in Springfield Township.

The driver of a car told investigators he was heading north when he hit the pedestrian. A second driver, also heading north, then struck the same pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian’s identity is not known and police are asking anyone with information that could help them determine who the person is to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (419) 784-0063.