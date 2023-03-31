FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run life-threatening crash they say involved a bicyclist and a vehicle.

The crash occurred on March 31st of 2023 at approximately 2:35 am at Coldwater Road just south of Collins Road. Fort Wayne Police say that a White Ford Transit van was northbound on Coldwater Road approaching Collins Road. The White Ford then struck a man bicycling down the roadway. The driver then continued northbound on Coldwater Road according to witnesses.

Personal articles scattered across Coldwater Road following an early-morning hit-and-run

Police say a witness attempted to follow the vehicle but eventually lost sight. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and was later determined to be in a life-threatening condition.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team and the Air Support Unit were requested to investigate

the crash. The north lanes of Coldwater Road from Coliseum Boulevard to Collins Road are

currently closed while crash investigators document the scene. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the hit & run crash to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department. Fort Wayne police are still investigating the crash.