Pedestrian killed in crash at Lafayette & Anthony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal crash at Lafayette Street and South Anthony Boulevard.

Officers responded shortly before 11:40 Tuesday night. They found a man lying in the middle of Lafayette Street. Medics pronounced him deceased.

According to the preliminary investigation, a pickup truck traveling north on Lafayette hit the man near Anthony. The driver of the truck was not hurt. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Northbound Lafayette is closed between Anthony and Tillman, while police continue to process the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. The coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim.