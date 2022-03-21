KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)– In the early morning hours of Sunday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team responded to a fatal crash on State Road 13, just a mile north of North Webster.

According to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s office, Eric Espinoza, 21, of Noble County was walking on the road at 3:49 a.m. when he was struck by a Jeep Compass driving northbound on State Road 13.

A Jeep Compass struck a pedestrian on S.R. 13 north of Syracuse-Webster Road in Kosciusko County on Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Espinoza was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the Jeep Compass, Amy Pavel of North Webster was uninjured.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, crash is still under investigation.