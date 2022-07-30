FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shortly after midnight Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center Road for a reported pedestrian struck. Police were advised that the victim was still down and not responding.

The person who called 911 told dispatchers this might be a hit-and-run, as no vehicles were near the woman hit.

Medics transported the woman to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Fatal Traffic Team and Air Support Units were called to investigate the incident. Fatal Traffic Team members began questioning witnesses and asking for any surveillance video that may help identify the vehicle involved.

As of now, police do not have any additional details about the vehicle that left the scene. The incident remains under investigation.